2H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Henrik Norlander finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Norlander at The RSM Classic.

    Norlander's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1771-70-63-68-10
    2023T3967-69-70-67-9
    2022MC68-74E
    2020T567-65-67-68-15

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished at 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.320-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6390.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.237-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.220-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.138-1.178

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.639 (10th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38% ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of driving, Norlander sported a -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 157th.
    • On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
    • Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

