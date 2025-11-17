Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic

Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished at 10-under.

He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.