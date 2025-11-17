Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Henrik Norlander finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Norlander's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|2023
|T39
|67-69-70-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2020
|T5
|67-65-67-68
|-15
At The RSM Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished at 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.320
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.639
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.237
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.220
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.138
|-1.178
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.639 (10th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38% ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of driving, Norlander sported a -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 157th.
- On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
- Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.