Will Chandler betting profile: The RSM Classic

Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.