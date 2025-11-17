PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Will Chandler has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Georgia tournament.

    Latest odds for Chandler at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2766-71-67-67-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-71-70-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT7073-70-73-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.0880.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.931-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.010-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.252-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.261-0.752

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
    • Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

