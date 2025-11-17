Will Chandler betting profile: The RSM Classic
Will Chandler has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Georgia tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Chandler's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|66-71-67-67
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T70
|73-70-73-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.088
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.931
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.010
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.252
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.261
|-0.752
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
- Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of The RSM Classic.
