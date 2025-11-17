Tim Widing betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Tim Widing has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years and will make his return to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The tournament offers a $7.0 million purse and will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 layout.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Widing's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|69-68-69-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|67-72-71-72
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-66-76-70
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.030
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.395
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.312
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.317
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.994
|-0.798
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing sported a -0.395 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Widing has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 209th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.