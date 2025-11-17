PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson finished second at 19-under when he last competed at The RSM Classic in 2020. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from 2024.

    Latest odds for Simpson at The RSM Classic.

    Simpson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+6
    2023MC67-74-1
    2022T869-67-66-66-14
    2021T3768-71-68-66-9
    2020265-68-63-67-19

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0630.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.096-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4090.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.239-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3290.379

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance was 310.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Simpson sported a 0.096 mark and had a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, and he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he broke par 21.48% of the time.
    • Simpson has earned 131 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 169th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

