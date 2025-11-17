Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson finished second at 19-under when he last competed at The RSM Classic in 2020. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from 2024.
Simpson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2023
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2022
|T8
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|2021
|T37
|68-71-68-66
|-9
|2020
|2
|65-68-63-67
|-19
At The RSM Classic
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.063
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.096
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.409
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.239
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.329
|0.379
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance was 310.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Simpson sported a 0.096 mark and had a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, and he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he broke par 21.48% of the time.
- Simpson has earned 131 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.