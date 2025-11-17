Luke Clanton betting profile: the RSM Classic
Luke Clanton finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Clanton's recent history at the RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
At the RSM Classic
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
Clanton's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.300
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.235
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.242
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.256
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.037
|-0.323
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.235 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the RSM Classic.
