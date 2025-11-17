PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: the RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke Clanton finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Clanton at The RSM Classic.

    Clanton's recent history at the RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T268-65-68-66-15

    At the RSM Classic

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400

    Clanton's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3000.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.235-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.242-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.256-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.037-0.323

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.235 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Clanton has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW