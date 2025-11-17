Luke Clanton betting profile: the RSM Classic

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.

Clanton has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Clanton has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.