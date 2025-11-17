Victor Perez betting profile: The RSM Classic
Victor Perez returns to Georgia for The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks Perez's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the RSM Classic
- This is Perez's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|65-65-71-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.090
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.479
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.215
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.215
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.568
|0.313
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Perez has earned 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The RSM Classic.
