29M AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Victor Perez returns to Georgia for The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks Perez's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Perez at The RSM Classic.

    At the RSM Classic

    • This is Perez's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2165-65-71-69-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-70-67-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.090-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4790.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.2150.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2150.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5680.313

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Perez has earned 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

