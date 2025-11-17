Trevor Cone betting profile: The RSM Classic

Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.

Cone has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.