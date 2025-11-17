PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone finished tied for 54th at six-under in his last appearance at this event in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Cone at The RSM Classic.

    Cone's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5469-68-68-71-6

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT467-64-65-66-26--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4768-72-67-70-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6772-70-74-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2590.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.202-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.133-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.339-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.416-0.189

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.202 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.99, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    • Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points (178th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

