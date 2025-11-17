Trevor Cone betting profile: The RSM Classic
Trevor Cone of the United States prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone finished tied for 54th at six-under in his last appearance at this event in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Cone's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|69-68-68-71
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Cone's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of six-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|67-64-65-66
|-26
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|68-72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.259
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.202
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.133
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.339
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.416
|-0.189
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.202 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.99, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points (178th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of The RSM Classic.
