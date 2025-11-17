Antoine Rozner betting profile: The RSM Classic

Rozner's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.

He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Rozner has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.