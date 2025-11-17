Antoine Rozner betting profile: The RSM Classic
Antoine Rozner has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Rozner's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T58
|73-66-72-77
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.038
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.488
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.329
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.412
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.216
|-0.727
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.488 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
