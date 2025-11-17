PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Antoine Rozner has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Rozner at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5873-66-72-77+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0380.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.488-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.3290.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.412-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.216-0.727

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.488 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

