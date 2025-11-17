PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Hardy missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Hardy at The RSM Classic.

    Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-76+6
    2023MC72-67-3
    2022T6369-69-76-67-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 63rd at 1-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1590.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.110-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.237-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.159-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.127-0.751

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
    • Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

