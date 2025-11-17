Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic
Nick Hardy missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|T63
|69-69-76-67
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 63rd at 1-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.159
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.110
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.237
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.159
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.127
|-0.751
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
