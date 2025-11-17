PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in this $7.0 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2120.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2250.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.036-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3770.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.8500.834

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Olesen has earned 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

