Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: The RSM Classic
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|68-69-64-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.408
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.366
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.351
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.626
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.203
|-0.057
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of The RSM Classic.
