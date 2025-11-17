PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-68-70-73-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1768-69-64-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4080.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3660.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.351-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.626-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.203-0.057

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW