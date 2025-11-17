Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic

Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.