PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 42nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at The RSM Classic.

    Montgomery's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4269-72-66-69-6
    2023T1569-66-65-69-13

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-68-70-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.624-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.2390.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3420.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8990.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3790.498

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW