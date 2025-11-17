Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 42nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Montgomery's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|2023
|T15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.624
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.239
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.342
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.899
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.379
|0.498
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The RSM Classic.
