Taylor Dickson betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Taylor Dickson has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Dickson's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|70-71-70-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|69-67-70-75
|+1
|2.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|76
|67-67-73-75
|-2
|2.400
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.291
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.612
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.082
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.424
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.408
|-1.270
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.612 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Dickson delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 177th by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.63% ranked 167th on TOUR this season.
- Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.