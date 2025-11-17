Taylor Dickson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.

He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dickson has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dickson has averaged -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.