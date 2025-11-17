Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The RSM Classic
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.143
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.406
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.302
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.368
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.407
|0.632
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.2 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.406 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kanaya has excelled in the short game this season, ranking 20th with a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
- Kanaya has shown strong course management this season, ranking seventh with a 12.87% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- He has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.