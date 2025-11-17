Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kanaya has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Kanaya has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.