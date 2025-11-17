Steven Fisk betting profile: The RSM Classic
Steven Fisk returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
Fisk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.404
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.258
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.181
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.497
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.346
|0.898
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
