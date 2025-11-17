PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Steven Fisk returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Fisk at The RSM Classic.

    Fisk's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4972-65-67-73-5

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4040.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2580.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1810.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.497-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3460.898

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

