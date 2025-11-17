Scott Piercy betting profile: The RSM Classic
Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Piercy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2022
|T70
|69-68-72-76
|+3
|2021
|T18
|70-66-69-65
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.161
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.353
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.227
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.077
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.818
|-0.924
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards places him outside the top statistical categories.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has a -0.353 mark. He has hit 59.83% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 20.30%.
- Piercy currently sits 193rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
