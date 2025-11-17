PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Piercy at The RSM Classic.

    Piercy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-68-1
    2022T7069-68-72-76+3
    2021T1870-66-69-65-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-71-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.161-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.353-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.227-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.077-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.818-0.924

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards places him outside the top statistical categories.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has a -0.353 mark. He has hit 59.83% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 20.30%.
    • Piercy currently sits 193rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW