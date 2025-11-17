Sami Valimaki betting profile: The RSM Classic
Sami Valimaki has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with an opportunity to make his mark in this $7 million event.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.340
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.505
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.185
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.496
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.476
|-0.882
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The RSM Classic.
