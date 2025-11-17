Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after posting a score of 7-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Bridgeman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2023
|T54
|69-67-73-67
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bridgeman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.079
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.104
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.099
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.413
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.330
|-0.218
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Bridgeman has earned 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.52% (90th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
