Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after posting a score of 7-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at The RSM Classic.

    Bridgeman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+7
    2023T5469-67-73-67-6

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bridgeman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.079-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.104-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0990.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.413-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.330-0.218

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has earned 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.52% (90th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

