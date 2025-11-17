PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The RSM Classic.

    Theegala's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T268-63-68-66-17
    2022MC70-71-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.181-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1230.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0050.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.147-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.4560.428

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.123 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Theegala has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

