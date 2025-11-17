Sahith Theegala betting profile: The RSM Classic
Sahith Theegala finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.
Theegala's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T2
|68-63-68-66
|-17
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.181
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.123
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.005
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.147
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.456
|0.428
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.123 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The RSM Classic.
