Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 17th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hisatsune's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
At The RSM Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.142
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.150
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.136
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.190
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.238
|-0.708
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th) and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.01% (28th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.
