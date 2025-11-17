PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 17th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The RSM Classic.

    Hisatsune's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1771-67-68-66-10

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.142-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1500.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.136-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.190-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.238-0.708

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th) and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.01% (28th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

