Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hisatsune has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.