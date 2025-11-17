PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Palmer at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This marks Palmer's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 70th with a score of 10-over.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.700 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.067-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-1.557-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.1830.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.967-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.775-0.815

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 179th on TOUR. He ranked 178th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
    • Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

