Ryan Palmer betting profile: The RSM Classic

Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 179th on TOUR. He ranked 178th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 18.70% of the time.