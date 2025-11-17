Ryan Palmer betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Palmer's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 70th with a score of 10-over.
- Palmer has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.700 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.067
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.557
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.183
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.967
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.775
|-0.815
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 179th on TOUR. He ranked 178th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
- Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
