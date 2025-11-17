Ryan Gerard betting profile: The RSM Classic

Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 12-under.

He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.