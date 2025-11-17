Ryan Gerard betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the sixth hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 07, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will compete in The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years. The tournament runs Nov. 20-23 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- Gerard has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.148
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.467
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.055
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.299
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.370
|-0.460
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Gerard delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
- He accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) and ranked 134th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.78%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
