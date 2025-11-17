PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the sixth hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 07, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the sixth hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 07, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will compete in The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years. The tournament runs Nov. 20-23 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Gerard at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • Gerard has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.148-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4670.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0550.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.299-0.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.370-0.460

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Gerard delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
    • He accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) and ranked 134th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.78%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW