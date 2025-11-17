PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb won The RSM Classic in 2021 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to recapture that form at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Streb at The RSM Classic.

    Streb's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-76+3
    2023MC68-71-3
    2022MC68-71-3
    2021165-63-67-68-19
    2020MC73-70+1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Streb's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Streb's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7071-69-71-75+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT4670-65-73-71-59.000
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5969-69-73-73-43.049
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 5-under.
    • Streb has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.279

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His driving distance averages 285.1 yards this season.
    • Streb averages 29.00 putts per round this season.
    • He has avoided bogeys 22.22% of the time this season.
    • Streb has broken par 17.59% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

