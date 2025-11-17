Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic

Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 5-under.

Streb has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Streb has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.