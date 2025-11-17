Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic
Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Robert Streb won The RSM Classic in 2021 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to recapture that form at this Georgia venue.
Streb's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2021
|1
|65-63-67-68
|-19
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Streb's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Streb's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|70-65-73-71
|-5
|9.000
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|69-69-73-73
|-4
|3.049
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 5-under.
- Streb has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.279
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation this season.
- His driving distance averages 285.1 yards this season.
- Streb averages 29.00 putts per round this season.
- He has avoided bogeys 22.22% of the time this season.
- Streb has broken par 17.59% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of The RSM Classic.
