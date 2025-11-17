PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-68-67-72-9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7469-70-72-73-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0450.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.197-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.033-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0570.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.332-0.056

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Hoshino has a -0.197 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
    • Hoshino has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 182nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    What's at stake: 2026 status on line as PGA TOUR concludes at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
