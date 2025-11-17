Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Hoshino has a -0.197 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.67% of the time.