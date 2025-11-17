Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The RSM Classic
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark at this Georgia venue.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-68-67-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.197
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.033
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.057
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.332
|-0.056
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Hoshino has a -0.197 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
- Hoshino has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The RSM Classic.
