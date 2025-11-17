Richard Hoey betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Hoey has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.