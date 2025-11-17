PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Richard Hoey has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the RSM Classic.

    At the RSM Classic

    • This is Hoey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6910.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6570.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0230.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.998-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3270.736

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.691 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.657 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.25% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 376 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

