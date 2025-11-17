Frankie Capan III betting profile: The RSM Classic
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with an opportunity to make his mark in this $7 million event.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Capan III's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.210
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.665
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.027
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.492
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.409
|-0.187
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 179th with a 59.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.65% of the time.
- Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The RSM Classic.
