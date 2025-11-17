PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with an opportunity to make his mark in this $7 million event.

    Latest odds for Capan III at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6566-73-74-72+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.210-0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.665-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0270.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.4920.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.409-0.187

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 179th with a 59.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.65% of the time.
    • Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

