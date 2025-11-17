Frankie Capan III betting profile: The RSM Classic

Capan III has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.

Capan III has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.