Ricky Castillo betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Castillo's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.387
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.070
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.131
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.247
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.340
|0.698
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
