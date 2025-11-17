PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Castillo at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3870.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.070-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1310.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2470.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3400.698

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • Castillo has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

