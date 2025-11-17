Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic
Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Coody's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
At The RSM Classic
- In Coody's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.838
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.089
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.007
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.080
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.837
|0.559
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.838 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.
