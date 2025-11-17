Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

Coody has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.