2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Coody at The RSM Classic.

    Coody's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8380.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0890.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0070.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.080-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8370.559

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.838 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 139th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

