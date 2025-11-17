Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson finished tied for 25th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Peterson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of nine-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.797 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.538
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.006
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.148
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.328
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.067
|-0.385
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
