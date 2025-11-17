PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)



    Paul Peterson finished tied for 25th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Peterson at The RSM Classic.

    Peterson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-66-68-69-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Peterson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of nine-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.797 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.538-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0060.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1480.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3280.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.067-0.385

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

