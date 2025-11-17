Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Patrick Fishburn finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his last appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 20-23, looking to improve on that solid performance.
Fishburn's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.275
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.129
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.069
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.113
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.447
|-0.109
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fishburn delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.19% ranked 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.