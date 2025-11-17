PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patrick Fishburn finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his last appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 20-23, looking to improve on that solid performance.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at The RSM Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T867-64-69-69-13

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2750.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1290.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.069-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.113-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.447-0.109

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Fishburn delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.19% ranked 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW