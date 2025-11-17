Noah Goodwin betting profile: The RSM Classic
Noah Goodwin has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. The tournament will take place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.026
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.148
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.046
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.110
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.058
|0.101
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
