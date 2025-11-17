PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Noah Goodwin has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. The tournament will take place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0260.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.148-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0460.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.110-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.0580.101

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    • Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

