5H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Niklas Norgaard has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Nov. 20-23 with a chance to make his mark in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-69-67-73-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5990.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.147-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.471-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.078-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.058-0.536

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
    • Norgaard has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

