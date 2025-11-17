Niklas Norgaard betting profile: The RSM Classic
Niklas Norgaard has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Nov. 20-23 with a chance to make his mark in the 2025 tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-69-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.599
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.147
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.471
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.078
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.058
|-0.536
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Norgaard has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.