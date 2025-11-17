PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The RSM Classic.

    Echavarria's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T267-67-68-65-15
    2023MC72-67-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.093-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1240.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.3350.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5930.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2890.265

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

