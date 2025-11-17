Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Echavarria's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.093
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.124
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.335
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.593
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.289
|0.265
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The RSM Classic.
