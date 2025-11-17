Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic

Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.