Nick Watney betting profile: The RSM Classic
Nick Watney missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The RSM Classic.
Watney's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|2020
|T14
|67-67-66-70
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Watney's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Watney's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Watney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-67-75-72
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|12.133
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
Watney's recent performances
- Watney had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
- Watney has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.179
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.330
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.005
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.471
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.315
|-0.315
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Watney sports a 0.330 mark. He has a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Watney delivers a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he breaks par 17.71% of the time.
- Watney ranks 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 23 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of The RSM Classic.
