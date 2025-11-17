PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Watney missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Watney at The RSM Classic.

    Watney's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+1
    2023MC73-69E
    2022MC71-70-1
    2021MC75-69+2
    2020T1467-67-66-70-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Watney's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Watney's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Watney's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-67-75-72-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-70-66-71-1312.133
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-66-68-69-9--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--

    Watney's recent performances

    • Watney had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
    • Watney has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.179-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3300.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0050.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.471-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.315-0.315

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Watney is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Watney sports a 0.330 mark. He has a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Watney delivers a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he breaks par 17.71% of the time.
    • Watney ranks 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 23 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

