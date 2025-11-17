Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve on that solid performance.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.550
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.155
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.261
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.084
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.359
|1.091
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 25.18% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
