PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve on that solid performance.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at The RSM Classic.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T864-69-67-69-13

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5500.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1550.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.261-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.084-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3591.091

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 25.18% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW