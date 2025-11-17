PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max McGreevy missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his performance at this Georgia tournament.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at The RSM Classic.

    McGreevy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+5
    2022T1666-69-69-67-11

    At The RSM Classic

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3790.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0540.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.107-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1350.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1900.625

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

