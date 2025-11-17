Max McGreevy betting profile: The RSM Classic
Max McGreevy missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his performance at this Georgia tournament.
McGreevy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2022
|T16
|66-69-69-67
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.379
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.054
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.107
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.135
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.190
|0.625
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
