Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Pavon's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.024
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.421
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|179
|-0.570
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.076
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.939
|-0.325
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.421 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
