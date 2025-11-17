PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Pavon at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.024-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.4210.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green179-0.570-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0760.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.939-0.325

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.421 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

