Matthew Riedel betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making a strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Riedel's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|72-66-67-77
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-74-66
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
Riedel's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- Riedel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.106
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.257
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.551
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.066
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.980
|-1.398
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.257 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.