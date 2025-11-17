PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making a strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Riedel at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2972-66-67-77-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-74-66-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250

    Riedel's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • Riedel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.106-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.257-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green178-0.551-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.066-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.980-1.398

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.257 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW