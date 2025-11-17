Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matt Kuchar has struggled at The RSM Classic in recent years, missing the cut in both 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 looking to turn around his fortunes at this Georgia venue.
Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T37
|65-71-70-69
|-7
|2021
|T37
|70-66-67-70
|-9
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2022, when he finished tied for 37th.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|74-66-71-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.293
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.136
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.274
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.439
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.556
|0.668
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Kuchar has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.