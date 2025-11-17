PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Kuchar has struggled at The RSM Classic in recent years, missing the cut in both 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 looking to turn around his fortunes at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at The RSM Classic.

    Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+4
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022T3765-71-70-69-7
    2021T3770-66-67-70-9
    2020MC72-69-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2022, when he finished tied for 37th.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.293-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1360.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2740.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4390.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5560.668

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Kuchar has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

