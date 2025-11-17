PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Mason Howell betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Howell of Team United States plays his shot from the fourth tee in Sunday foursomes during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mason Howell of Team United States plays his shot from the fourth tee in Sunday foursomes during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Mason Howell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks his return to The RSM Classic as he looks to make his mark on the Georgia layout.

    Latest odds for Howell at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Howell's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Howell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

    Howell's recent performances

    • Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open.
    • Howell has an average of 1.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Howell has averaged -1.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Howell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.1521.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.144-2.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.499-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.302-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.792-1.792

    Howell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Howell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.152 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell sported a -2.144 mark. He has a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Howell delivered a -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he has broken par 5.56% of the time with a 41.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

