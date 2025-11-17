Mason Andersen betting profile: The RSM Classic
Mason Andersen of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Andersen's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|65-66-72-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.491
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.863
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.078
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.006
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.282
|-0.730
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 176th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
