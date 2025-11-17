Mason Andersen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Andersen had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.

He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Andersen has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Andersen has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.