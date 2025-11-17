PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Andersen at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2270-70-70-71-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3165-66-72-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-76+11--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.491-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.863-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0780.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0060.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.282-0.730

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 176th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

