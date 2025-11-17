Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic
Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Martin Laird shot 10-under and finished tied for 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Laird's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2020
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Laird's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
Laird's recent performances
- Laird's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at even par.
- Laird has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.495
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.011
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.184
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.161
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.138
|0.015
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards shows his performance in the distance category.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has a 0.011 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Laird has a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he breaks par 17.26% of the time.
- Laird currently ranks 195th with 49 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The RSM Classic.
