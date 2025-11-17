Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic

Laird's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at even par.

Laird has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.