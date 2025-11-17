PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird shot 10-under and finished tied for 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Laird at The RSM Classic.

    Laird's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1769-66-69-68-10
    2021MC74-71+3
    2020MC70-70-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at even par.
    • Laird has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.495-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.011-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1840.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1610.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1380.015

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards shows his performance in the distance category.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has a 0.011 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Laird has a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he breaks par 17.26% of the time.
    • Laird currently ranks 195th with 49 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW