Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hughes's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|2
|63-68-70-62
|-19
|2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2020
|T65
|66-70-69-74
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.215
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.185
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.299
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.116
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.015
|0.331
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.
