6H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The RSM Classic.

    Hughes's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-67-65-68-14
    2023MC71-68-3
    2022263-68-70-62-19
    2021MC73-69E
    2020T6566-70-69-74-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.215-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.185-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2990.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1160.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0150.331

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

