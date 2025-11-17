Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic
Luke List missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
List's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|T10
|68-67-66-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2020
|T53
|67-69-68-73
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.347
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.383
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.129
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.143
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.308
|-0.322
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.383 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.
