5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke List missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for List at The RSM Classic.

    List's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023MC68-75+1
    2022T1068-67-66-68-13
    2021MC74-72+4
    2020T5367-69-68-73-5

    At The RSM Classic

    • In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • List has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.347-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.383-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1290.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.143-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.308-0.322

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.383 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

