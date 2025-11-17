Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|T57
|65-69-73-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
Hodges' recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.115
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.425
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.037
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.016
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.593
|0.236
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Hodges earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd, and he ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.21%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.
