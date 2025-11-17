PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The RSM Classic.

    Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T569-63-69-67-14
    2023MC72-69-1
    2022T5765-69-73-72-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000

    Hodges' recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1150.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.425-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0370.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0160.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5930.236

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Hodges earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd, and he ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.21%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW