5H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Griffin finished tied for 68th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The RSM Classic.

    Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6868-72-72-73+3
    2022T4065-70-75-66-6
    2020MC74-65-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at six-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship365-70-71-65-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.016-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1530.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1410.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0991.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0941.284

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

