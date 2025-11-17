Lanto Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Griffin finished tied for 68th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in The RSM Classic.
Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|2022
|T40
|65-70-75-66
|-6
|2020
|MC
|74-65
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of three-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at six-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.016
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.153
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.141
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.099
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.094
|1.284
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
