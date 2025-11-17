Byeong Hun An betting profile: The RSM Classic

An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

An has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

An has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.