6H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 23, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)



    Byeong Hun An missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for An at The RSM Classic.

    An's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-71E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In An's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-69-66-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-69-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-71-74-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • An has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3720.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.349-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1770.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.4140.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.2140.471

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.349 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • An has delivered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.177 this season, which places him 39th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, An has posted a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
    • An has earned 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th. He ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.35% and 128th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

