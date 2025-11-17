Kris Ventura betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura has missed the cut in his two previous appearances at The RSM Classic, shooting 3-over in 2021 and 2-under in 2020. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Ventura's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2020
|MC
|75-65
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.099
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.021
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.122
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.211
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.167
|0.278
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.021 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.