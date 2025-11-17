PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Yu at The RSM Classic.

    Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1167-68-69-66-12
    2023T5472-66-69-69-6
    2022MC71-73+2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6150.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.310-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.1450.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0130.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7941.040

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW