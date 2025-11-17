Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|2023
|T54
|72-66-69-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.615
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.310
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.145
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.013
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.794
|1.040
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.