Kevin Velo betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will compete at The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Velo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|70-69-71-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|70-68-73-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|69-70-64-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-72-68-72
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.5
Velo's recent performances
- Velo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.028
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.359
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.073
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.537
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.941
|-0.168
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
- Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.11% ranked 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.