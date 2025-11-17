PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will compete at The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5570-69-71-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6970-68-73-69-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3769-70-64-72-9--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-72-68-72-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-78+8--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.5

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0280.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.359-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.0730.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.537-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.941-0.168

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
    • Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.11% ranked 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

