Kevin Velo betting profile: The RSM Classic

Velo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Velo has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Velo has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.